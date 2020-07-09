UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General, Ukrainian Defense Minister Discuss Reform Process, Cooperation

NATO Secretary General, Ukrainian Defense Minister Discuss Reform Process, Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran on talks on Thursday during which they discussed the reform process in Ukraine and NATO-Kiev cooperation, the alliance's spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, said on her Twitter feed.

"Today #NATO SG @jensstoltenberg spoke with Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran. They discussed #Ukraine's reform efforts & partnership with @NATO. The Alliance continues to stand with #Ukraine & our partnership is strong," Lungescu tweeted.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO after canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. It changed the constitution last year to enshrine its NATO membership aspirations. The move was met with criticism in Russia, which has repeatedly commented negatively on the alliance's buildup in eastern Europe.

In June, Ukraine acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. However, the country's new status does not imply its membership in the alliance. The military bloc continues to support Kiev's aspiration to become a full member.

