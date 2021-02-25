UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General, Ukrainian President Discuss Security In Black Sea Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss security issues in the Black Sea region on Thursday.

"Good call with President @ZelenskyyUa. #NATO strongly supports #Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We discussed the importance of reforms and the security situation in the Black Sea region. We remain committed to strengthening our close partnership," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support from NATO members and stressed his country's openness to reforms.

"Pleased to hear from @jensstoltenberg that the door of @NATO is open for . Grateful that you personally & the #NATO members support us in NATO membership aspirations.

Our immediate goal is MAP. We are serious about reforms, as they are first of all enhancing our defense sector," the Ukrainian president posted on Twitter.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament approved amendments to the constitution that secured the country's aspirations to join NATO and the "irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course." The military doctrine of 2015 also ensured compatibility of Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO standards. Since his election in 2019, Zelenskyy has supported the strengthening ties with the Alliance.

In 2020, NATO recognized Ukraine as an enhanced opportunities partner. This status is given to countries that make significant contributions to NATO operations and missions.

