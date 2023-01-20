UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Urges Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine, Follow Example Of UK, France

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged NATO states to follow the example of the United Kingdom, France and Poland that have expressed their readiness to send tanks to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged NATO states to follow the example of the United Kingdom, France and Poland that have expressed their readiness to send tanks to Ukraine.

"He (Stoltenberg) also welcomed that the UK, France and Poland are ready to deliver main battle tanks and light tanks and called on Allies and partners to follow their example," NATO said in a statement after a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Stoltenberg also called for continued supplies of weapons and spare parts for military equipment to Ukraine as well as training, while also stressing the importance of increasing non-lethal military help for Kiev.

"Overall, he stressed that Contact Group countries are providing 'a massive package of combat capabilities' for Ukraine's self defence, and that consultations will continue," the statement read.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at Ramstein Air Base on Friday, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event. The defense leaders were discussing another package of military assistance to Ukraine and possible supplies of tanks to Kiev. The meeting was chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

�Media reported later in the day that the ministers failed to agree on shipments of tanks to Ukraine at the meeting.

