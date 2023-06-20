(@FahadShabbir)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on member states to invest more in collective air defense systems, noting that the Ukraine conflict has shown how important it was to have modern, multi-layered defense system

"What matters for NATO, as pointed out, is that Allies invest quite different capabilities, but also that, when we do that, we ensure that this is fully interoperable with other NATO countries, because we need to work together. We need to protect our airspace together with sensors with interceptors, and be able to link the different air defense systems together," Stoltenberg said, adding that hostilities in Ukraine "show even more clearly the importance of air defence.

He added that building air defense systems should not create barriers between alliance states.

On June 16, Stoltenberg said after the Brussels meeting of defense ministers that ministers had agreed on a new rotation model for NATO's air and missile defense. He said this would ensure that NATO's transition from air patrolling to integrated air defense would be an efficient use of resources.