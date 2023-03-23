NATO Secretary General Urges Western Countries to Prepare for Long Support of Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Wednesday the Ukraine conflict "a war of attrition" and urged the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to prepare to provide long-term support to Kiev.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin doesn't plan for peace, he's planning for more war ...

The need will continue to be there, because this is a war of attrition; this is about industrial capacity to sustain the support," Stoltenberg told The Guardian, adding that the Western countries had to be prepared to support Ukraine with military assistance for a long time.

Stoltenberg also complained that Beijing had not yet condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the newspaper noted.