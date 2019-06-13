NATO Secretary General Welcomes US Plans on Boosting Military Presence in Poland

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed US statement on plans related to increasing its military presence in Poland, saying that this move indicates Washington's commitment to the trans-Atlantic ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Poland would build a military facility at no cost for 1,000 US troops.

"I welcome today's announcement that the United States will increase its military presence in Poland. This shows the strong commitment of the US to European security [and] the strength of the transatlantic bond," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said after his meeting with Trump that the United States' military presence in Poland would hopefully be expanded with respect to the number of troops and infrastructure.