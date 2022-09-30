UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Will Hold Unscheduled Press Conference On Friday - Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold an unscheduled press conference later on Friday, the alliance announced.

"On Friday, 30 September 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will brief the media at NATO HQ," the alliance said in a statement.

The briefing is expected to start at 16:00 GMT.

