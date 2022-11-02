NATO Secretary General Will Visit Turkey From November 3-5 for Talks With Erdogan - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey from November 3-5 to hold meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country's defense and foreign ministers, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg will be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye," the ministry said in a statement.

The secretary general will also hold meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the statement added.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that he would travel to Turkey "in the near future" to discuss the ratification of the agreement on Finland and Sweden's accession to the alliance with Erdogan.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only NATO members that have not officially ratified the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden.

In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. Turkey initially blocked their applications, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the process of accession of the two Nordic countries to the alliance. Ankara said the memorandum addressed its concerns.