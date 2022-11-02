UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Will Visit Turkey From November 3-5 For Talks With Erdogan - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NATO Secretary General Will Visit Turkey From November 3-5 for Talks With Erdogan - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey from November 3-5 to hold meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country's defense and foreign ministers, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg will be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye," the ministry said in a statement.

The secretary general will also hold meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the statement added.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that he would travel to Turkey "in the near future" to discuss the ratification of the agreement on Finland and Sweden's accession to the alliance with Erdogan.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only NATO members that have not officially ratified the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden.

In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. Turkey initially blocked their applications, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the process of accession of the two Nordic countries to the alliance. Ankara said the memorandum addressed its concerns.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Europe Turkey Visit Helsinki Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan June November From Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

1 hour ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.