NATO Seeking to Start Training Iraqi Security Forces as Soon as Possible - Chief

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the formation of Iraq's new government under the leadership of new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and said that the alliance was seeking to start training Iraqi security forces as soon as possible.

"Congratulations @MAKadhimi on being sworn in as Prime Minister of Iraq and for the formation of your government. #NATO stands with #Iraq in the fight against international terrorism, and we look forward to stepping up our training for Iraqi forces as soon as conditions allow," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

The Iraqi parliament approved Al-Kadhimi's list of ministers in the early hours of Thursday in Baghdad, thereby forming the first government in five months. President Barham Salih congratulated Kadhimi on the parliament's support for his list of ministerial candidates.

In early April, the military alliance's foreign ministers held a video conference and decided to expand its mission in Iraq, taking responsibility for a number of training missions that were previously conducted by the US-led coalition in the country.

The ministers in particular agreed to start training and educating non-commissioned officers, engineers and Federal police.

The NATO mission in Iraq was officially launched in July 2018. It consists of about 500 instructors, consultants and support staff from alliance's member states and partners.

According to official information, the NATO mission is solely engaged in training Iraqi security forces, which are directly subordinate to the government in Baghdad. At the same time, NATO forces do not take part in hostilities along with Iraqi forces.

After the US assassinated one of Iran's most prominent military figures, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq in early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the coalition forces from the country. Baghdad has been in talks with the coalition on potentially working out a new mode of cooperation that would entail reduced training activities and arms supplies as well as some limitations on the coalition troop movements in Iraq.