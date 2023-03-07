UrduPoint.com

NATO Seeking To Strengthen Bosnia And Herzegovina's Defense Capabilities - Stoltenberg

NATO is increasing its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to boost the country's defense potential, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) NATO is increasing its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to boost the country's defense potential, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Today we also discussed NATO's commitment to Western Balkans ...

We are also stepping up our tailored support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, strengthening its defense capabilities and resilience," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the meeting with Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Brussels.

The officials also agreed on the importance of NATO's presence in the region, including the NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force, Stoltenberg said.

In January, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that Pristina intended to increase the presence of NATO military personnel in its territory to strengthen peace and security in Western Balkans.

