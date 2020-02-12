(@FahadShabbir)

NATO seeks to avoid a new arms race in light of fears regarding Russia's new SSC-8 missile, which last year became the main reason a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty collapsed, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) NATO seeks to avoid a new arms race in light of fears regarding Russia's new SSC-8 missile, which last year became the main reason a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty collapsed, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday.

The official spoke after a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, being held from February 12-13 to address, among other critical international developments, the alliance's future after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"We are very concerned about the new Russian missile systems not least because the new Russian SSC-8 missile is violating the INF Treaty, and that led to the demise of the INF Treaty last year. We will respond, but we will not mirror what Russia is doing ... We want to avoid or prevent a new arms race, and therefore, we also look into what more we can do related to arms control," Stoltenberg said.

He went on to say that though the alliance had no intention of deploying new land-based nuclear-capable missiles in Europe � as doing so would trigger new arms race � NATO would make sure it had a credible defense system without the INF Treaty.

"A new arms race will be dangerous but also extremely expensive, and therefore we regret very much the demise of the INF Treaty, and we will continue to work for effective arms control because that is the best way to keep tensions down and to prevent a new arms race," he added.

The INF Treaty, which was signed in 1987 and considered to be one of the key documents that kept a nuclear arms race at bay, was terminated on August 2, after the United States formally suspended its obligations under the treaty six months earlier. While still in place, both Russia and the US had repeatedly accused each other of violating the accord, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles).

After scrapping the agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in September a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO member states, aimed at introducing a moratorium on deploying missiles banned by the INF Treaty to Europe and other regions. NATO confirmed that it had received the letter but did not consider the proposal "credible."