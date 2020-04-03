UrduPoint.com
NATO Sees Continued Ceasefire Violations In Eastern Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that rebels in eastern Ukraine had been attacking government troops in violation of ceasefire agreements.

"We see ceasefire violations continue both in Donetsk and in Luhansk," he said during a media briefing in Brussels.

NATO does not have monitors in the conflict zone and relies on Ukraine for updates on the situation on the ground. Stoltenberg said violations had been corroborated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The NATO chief also said that OSCE monitors had been restricted in their ability to move freely in region after the new coronavirus infection was brought to the country.

"The coronavirus crisis is used as an excuse to further limit their work and this makes the situation in eastern Ukraine even more difficult," he said.

Stoltenberg pledged NATO's continued support for the government of Ukraine, including more access to the alliance's educational programs and radar reconnaissance data.

