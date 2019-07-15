NATO Sees Increase in Spy Operations by Foreign Adversaries - Stoltenberg

NATO has detected a growing effort from foreign adversaries to spy on the alliance's member states, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) NATO has detected a growing effort from foreign adversaries to spy on the alliance 's member states, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

"We've seen increased efforts by other nations to try to spy on NATO allies in different ways," Stoltenberg said. "This is partially about industrial espionage... but also, of course, it affects our military forces and also our military intelligence. This is something we take very seriously."

Stoltenberg pointed out that NATO established a new intelligence division and improved the way its members share intelligence as well as stepped up its cyber defenses.

On June 27, US National Intelligence Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon said that the United States considers China its most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a month earlier that the United States should be ready for China conducting more cyber attacks in the future. Pompeo also accused China of stealing intellectual property related to Artificial Intelligence, space and ballistic technologies for military purposes.