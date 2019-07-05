NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenberg After NATO-Russia Council

NATO has not seen any breakthrough regarding the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday after a meeting of NATO-Russia Council

The United States accused Russia of breaching the treaty and pledged to leave it on August 2 unless Russia returned to compliance. Moscow has denied the allegations.

"Our discussions are not easy, but they are important, especially when the tensions are going up. Today, we discussed three topics � Ukraine, the INF treaty, and transparency and risk reduction," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

"All members of the NATO-Russia Council agree that the treaty has been crucial to Euro-Atlantic security, but the treaty is now in danger.

Unfortunately, we have not seen any sign of a breakthrough," the NATO chief said.

Stoltenberg called the discussion "frank but necessary," but remarked that Russia and NATO held "fundamentally different views."

Stoltenberg did not describe any measures the alliance might take if the treaty fell apart.

"I will not today go into the different elements of what NATO is considering. Our focus now is to save the INF treaty," the NATO chief said.

Stoltenberg stressed that there was still some time until the August 2 deadline.

"They can start now to comply with the treaty and then also save the treaty, and it is possible to do it in a few weeks," the NATO chief said.