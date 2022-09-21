NATO Sees No Changes in Russian Nuclear Forces' Readiness - Secretary General

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters that the alliance saw no changes in the readiness of Russia's nuclear forces, but continued to monitor the situation.

Against the backdrop of the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, NATO will continue to remain vigilant and help Ukraine, he said.

Stoltenberg believes that the conflict in Ukraine would end at negotiating table, but wants to help Kiev get a "good negotiating position."

NATO does not seek conflict with Russia, and is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, he stressed.