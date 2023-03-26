UrduPoint.com

NATO Sees No Changes In Russia's Nuclear Posture To Adjust Own Policy - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 08:20 PM

NATO Sees No Changes in Russia's Nuclear Posture to Adjust Own Policy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) NATO has not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that might lead the alliance to adjust its nuclear policy after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a NATO spokesperson.

On Saturday, Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies and NATO countries. The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.

"NATO is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," the spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The spokesperson called Russia's reference to NATO's nuclear sharing "totally misleading," the news agency reported.

In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations. At the same time, the Russian leader stressed that Moscow suspended its participation and did not withdraw from the treaty.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Parliament Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Alliance Lead Belarus United States February July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

55 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

56 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

1 hour ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.