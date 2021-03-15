UrduPoint.com
NATO Sees No Direct Military Threats From Russia, China - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said that he sees no direct military threats from Russia and China, and this situation is possible thanks to the efforts of the alliance.

"I was asked about whether I see any threat against NATO allies from China or from Russia.

I don't see any imminent threat of a military attack against any NATO ally. One reason for that, is that we have NATO, based on the idea that if one ally is attacked, it will trigger the response from the whole alliance, all for one and one for all, and that's one of the main reasons why we have been able to preserve peace in Europe for more than 70 years," Stoltenberg said while addressing the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee on Security and Defence.

