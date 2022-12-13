UrduPoint.com

NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying To Use Nuclear Arsenal - US Envoy

NATO currently does not see any signs that Russia is readying to use its nuclear weapons, US ambassador to the alliance Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"At this point, we do not see an indication that Russia is undertaking steps that would indicate that they are actually preparing to use their nuclear arsenal," Smith said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

However, the alliance remains vigilant and is following the situation closely, she added.

"The alliance is closely monitoring this loose talk about possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," Smith stated.

The US envoy promised to continue warning Russia about the choice to use nuclear weapons.

"We will continue to signal to Russia that there will be unprecedented consequences for Russia if they choose to do this, and we will continue to watch the situation closely," she added.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was not going to threaten the world with its nuclear weapons even though they were "more advanced and modern" than those of other nations, and that they were primarily a deterrent. Later on the same day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Putin's statements were "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

