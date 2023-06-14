UrduPoint.com

NATO Sees No Reason To Alter Strategy Over Russia's Plan To Deploy Nukes In Belarus- Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO does not see any reason to adjust its strategy following Russia's decision to deploy its nuclear weapons in Belarus, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Wednesday.

"We don't see a reason right now to alter our strategic posture, but this is a live debate and an issue that again we take very seriously and we will continue to monitor very closely here across the Alliance," Smith told a briefing, adding that the alliance will monitor the situation "very closely.

On May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Victor Khrenin, signed a pact allowing for Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons to be stored at a special site in Belarus. On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that Moscow would start deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus after the end of the necessary preparations from July 7-8.

