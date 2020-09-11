NATO Sending Fighters to Russian Border More Often, Not Just Spy Planes - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO has been sending fighter planes to the Russian border more often lately, Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) NATO has been sending fighter planes to the Russian border more often lately, Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said Friday.

"We used to see spy planes mostly, but lately there have been more fighter planes," the commander said at the briefing.