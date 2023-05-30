NATO Sends Additional Forces to Support KFOR in Kosovo - Allied Joint Force Command Naples

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO is sending an additional battalion to support the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Allied Joint Force Command Naples said on Tuesday.

"In response to recent unrest and the injury of 30 members of NATO's Kosovo Force, NATO has directed the deployment of the Operational Reserve Forces (ORF) for the Western Balkans, which was on a seven-day readiness-to-deploy status. An additional multi-national battalion of reserve forces has been ordered to decrease their readiness-to-deploy status from fourteen days to seven days, in order to be ready to reinforce KFOR if necessary," the statement said.

The Joint Force Command Naples will continue to monitor the situation in Kosovo, according to the statement.

"JFC Naples is closely monitoring the situation in Kosovo, and will continue to coordinate with KFOR to ensure that they have all the capabilities and forces they need to impartially ensure a safe and secure environment and the freedom of movement for all communities," the statement read.