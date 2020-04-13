NATO Sends Medics to Lithuania to Take Care of German-Led Battlegroup

NATO said Monday it had dispatched a team of medics to Lithuania to reinforce the international enhanced forward presence battlegroup stationed in central town of Rukla

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) NATO said Monday it had dispatched a team of medics to Lithuania to reinforce the international enhanced forward presence battlegroup stationed in central town of Rukla.

"The battlegroup, led by Germany, is taking care of its own troops in order not to burden Lithuania's health care system," the statement read.

The team of medics from Croatia, Germany and the Netherlands will make sure that troops stay healthy and that precautionary measures are taken to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Evert-Jan Daniels, the spokesman for the battlegroup in the Baltic nation, was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying in March that 20 NATO personnel deployed to Lithuania had tested positive for COVID-19.