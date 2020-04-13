UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Sends Medics To Lithuania To Take Care Of German-Led Battlegroup

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

NATO Sends Medics to Lithuania to Take Care of German-Led Battlegroup

NATO said Monday it had dispatched a team of medics to Lithuania to reinforce the international enhanced forward presence battlegroup stationed in central town of Rukla

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) NATO said Monday it had dispatched a team of medics to Lithuania to reinforce the international enhanced forward presence battlegroup stationed in central town of Rukla.

"The battlegroup, led by Germany, is taking care of its own troops in order not to burden Lithuania's health care system," the statement read.

The team of medics from Croatia, Germany and the Netherlands will make sure that troops stay healthy and that precautionary measures are taken to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Evert-Jan Daniels, the spokesman for the battlegroup in the Baltic nation, was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying in March that 20 NATO personnel deployed to Lithuania had tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

NATO Germany Croatia Lithuania Netherlands March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Man ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

21 minutes ago

Wheat procurement process to be maintained transpa ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 183 mln disbursed in two days: Deputy Commissio ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Will Start Tests for COVID-19 Immunity on T ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh begins coronavirus screening in 12 districts ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.