NATO Sends Surveillance Plane To Assist US-Polish Air Exercise

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:50 PM

A NATO surveillance and radar aircraft has reached Poland's Krakow to take part in US-Polish joint exercises, the alliance's aviation command said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A NATO surveillance and radar aircraft has reached Poland's Krakow to take part in US-Polish joint exercises, the alliance's aviation command said on Friday.

"Working closely together with the Polish Control and Reporting Centre, the AWACS [Airborne Warning And Control System] crew will support the Polish and US fighter aircraft by providing exercise air command and control," the Allied Air Command said in a statement published Friday.

The exercise, named "Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4" is scheduled to take place August 21-28 over the skies of southern Poland, the statement said.

The exercise is part of the NATO Assurances Measures, which is geared towards providing eastern members of the bloc enhanced reconnaissance support against Russia, the statement explained.

The NATO operates 14 AWACS, all of which are based at the Geilenkirchen Air Base in Germany. The instantly recognizable planes, sporting large radar discs, regularly perform surveillance and show of presence flights in and around Russian airspace.

