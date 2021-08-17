- Home
- World
- News
- NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to Allow People to Leave Afghanistan - Chief
NATO Sent 'Message' To Taliban That They Need To Allow People To Leave Afghanistan - Chief
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:49 PM
NATO has sent a "clear message" to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) that they need to allow people to leave Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO has sent a "clear message" to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) that they need to allow people to leave Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"And we sent a clear message to the new rulers that they need to allow people to leave, and we are helping people to leave," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.