UrduPoint.com

NATO Ships, Aircraft In Baltic Help To Probe Nord Stream Incident - Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 11:04 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Ships and aircraft of NATO countries are present in the Baltic Sea, including collecting information to help investigate sabotage on the Nord Stream, NATO Secretary General Jens Stolteneberg said on Friday.

"NATO and NATO allies are present with naval capabilities with planes in the Baltic, in the North Sea, and of course this sends a message of allies about NATO readiness to protect and defend each other, but also critical infrastructure," he said.

"These capabilities, these ships are collecting information, data, which can be helpful both for the ongoing investigation, but also to monitor this critical energy infrastructure," Stoltenberg added.

