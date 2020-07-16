NATO Ships Enter Black Sea for Joint Drills With Ukraine, Bulgaria - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A group of NATO warships have entered the Black Sea to participate in a planned military exercise with Ukraine and Bulgaria, the office of the Ukrainian vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said on Wednesday.

"Units of the Second Standing NATO Maritime Group [SNMG2] and the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two [SNMCMG2] entered the Black Sea for the second time this year to participate in two regional exercises together with the Bulgarian and Ukrainian naval forces," the office said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the agenda includes visits to the Bulgarian port of Burgas and the Ukrainian port of Odessa in the coming days.

The press service of the Ukrainian vice prime minister highlighted that these visits would be conducted with observance of all restrictive measures related to the coronavirus.

Last week, the Russian navy said it began tracking a NATO minesweeping group that had entered the Black Sea. According to the report, the NATO contingent included Haliacmon floating feeder base of the Hellenic Navy, Tambre mine-hunting vessels of the Spanish Navy and the Italian Navy's Gaeta.