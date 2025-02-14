Open Menu

NATO Ships On The Lookout In Baltic Sea To Prevent Sabotage

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Under steel grey skies, the Dutch minehunting vessel Schiedam cuts through the waters dividing Denmark and Sweden, part of NATO's Baltic Sentry mission to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

NATO hastily pulled together the patrol mission last month after several electricity and telecommunications cables were severed on the Baltic Sea floor in recent months.

Those incidents came amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine, exacerbated by Finland and Sweden subsequently joining NATO.

Many European officials and experts suspect the cable cuts are acts of sabotage, part of a Russian "hybrid war" against Ukraine's Western allies.

The Schiedam's captain, Sander Klop, said NATO's beefed-up presence in the Baltic was aimed at guaranteeing security in a sea now bordered entirely by NATO members, with the exception of Russia.

"Our intention is to de-escalate the situation, to make sure that the infrastructure is safe and that all the surrounding countries have their internet and their fossil fuels," he told AFP.

