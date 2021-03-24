NATO Should Choose Between Dialogue, Containment in Relations With Russia - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO needs to decide whether to conduct a dialogue with Russia or to restrain it, it will not be possible to sit on two chairs at once, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on Wednesday.

"We state with regret that the US presidency did not heed our calls and used the forum to legitimize the security imbalances in Europe. ... The speeches of the keynote speakers and a number of participating States further rooted our conviction of the hostile nature of the military policy and practice of the alliance.

We hope that our colleagues realize that the trends generated by 'containment' are counterproductive and only weaken stability in Europe," Gavrilov said, speaking in Vienna at the closure of the US chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

"It is obvious to us that it is impossible to build confidence in the military field when NATO continues to be active and strengthens its presence near the Russian borders. ... To begin with, our colleagues need to decide: either containment or dialogue with our country. It will not be possible to sit on two chairs," he added.