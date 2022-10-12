NATO Should Expand Deliveries of Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) NATO should scale up deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine, including long-range ones, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"There is an urgent need for more air defense for Ukraine. Allies have provided air defense, but we need even more, we need different types of air defense ” short-range, long-range air defense systems to take ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, to take different systems for different tasks. Ukraine is a big country with many cities, so we need to scale up to be able to help Ukraine defend even more of its cities and territory," Stoltenberg said upon arrival at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US would continue working with Ukraine on providing the country with additional air defense capabilities amid Russia's special military operation.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

In addition, a series of explosions took place across Ukraine on Tuesday. Some of them are believed to be the air defense systems in operation.