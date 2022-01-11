UrduPoint.com

NATO Should Meet Russia Halfway On Its Proposals On Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

Published January 11, 2022

NATO Should Meet Russia Halfway on Its Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

Russia hopes that within the next two days NATO will develop a better understanding that the dialogue on security guarantees cannot be stalled and that the alliance must take a step towards Russian proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia hopes that within the next two days NATO will develop a better understanding that the dialogue on security guarantees cannot be stalled and that the alliance must take a step towards Russian proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I hope that tomorrow, when the US delegation holds a briefing with NATO allies in Brussels, and the day after tomorrow, when our delegation works there on the same agenda, the NATO will at least develop a better understanding that the situation should be driven into a dead end, that a breakthrough is needed, a real step in Russia's direction is needed.

Moreover, it should be made by NATO, not by Russia, in terms of modifying its position on key issues," Ryabkov said following security talks with the US in Geneva.

He noted that if it does not happen, contrary to Moscow's expectations, then the future of the negotiations will be re-assessed based on this factor.

"Not tying to predict the future... but I can say that I would very much not like to face a situation when NATO countries, led by the United States, make this mistake and again act to the detriment of both their own security and safety, and the safety of the entire European continent," he said.

