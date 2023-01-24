NATO Should Not Become Party to Conflict in Ukraine - German Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) NATO should not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

"The principle still applies today: NATO should not become a party to the war," Pistorius said at a joint press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

At the same time, Pistorius noted that Germany provides substantial aid to Ukraine, stressing that Berlin is among the leading countries in terms of the assistance provided.