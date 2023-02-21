NATO Should Prepare Long-Term Security Guarantees for Kiev After End of Conflict - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) NATO should provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees after the end of the conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We must make clear that Ukraine's future is within the Euro Atlantic family, when the war ends we need to put in place long term arrangements for Ukraine's security," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.