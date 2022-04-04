NATO Should Refrain From Dividing Allies Into Security 'Subzones' - Lithuanian President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday called for transition to a uniform security arrangement throughout the the NATO realm, urging for the deployment of foreign military forces on the eastern flank of the alliance.

The NATO leadership has so far positioned its presence in Eastern European countries, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as limited and rotating.

"We have not to divide NATO allies into different subzones of security. There is NATO as a whole, so the security of NATO should be provided by 100%.

So this is the reason why we need not only rhetoric, we need deployment of foreign military forces and this is happening right now," Nauseda told MSNBC.

The buildup of NATO forces on the eastern flank, specifically in the Baltic countries, is "the best deterrence factor" for Russia, Nauseda added.

The United States and other NATO allies have already bolstered their presence in Europe and especially on the alliance's eastern flank since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine in late February.