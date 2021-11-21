NATO Should Stop Provocations at Russian Border to Ease Tense Situation - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 21 (Sputnik) - NATO should stop provocative actions near the Russian borders and movement of military infrastructure forward in order to find a way out of the current tense relations between Moscow and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There is a way out.

NATO should stop provocative activity at our borders, and NATO should stop moving its political and military infrastructure towards our borders. The United States, their allies, must stop concentrating the military fist at our borders," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"NATO countries must stop filling Ukraine with cutting-edge armament, encouraging the country for bizarre actions," he added.