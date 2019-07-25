NATO Should Undertake New, More Serious Commitment to Arms Control - Ex-US Official

NATO needs to undertake "a new and more serious commitment" on arms control in order to protect Europe and the United States, former Acting US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Thomas Countryman said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) NATO needs to undertake "a new and more serious commitment" on arms control in order to protect Europe and the United States , former Acting US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Thomas Countryman said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Rather than spur Russia to deploy more 9M729s that put our allies at risk, a new and more serious NATO commitment to arms control is needed to protect Europe and the United States," Countryman said in prepared testimony for a hearing before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Countryman called on NATO to declare its members will not deploy any missiles prohibited by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Such a move would prevent Russia from fielding missiles in places where they could hit NATO territory, Countryman said.

"This would require Russia to dismantle or move at least some currently deployed 9M929 missiles," Countryman said.

"As the United States and Russia dispute the range of that missile, they could simply agree to bar deployments west of the Ural Mountains, or beyond."

Countryman noted that the US and Russian leaders can agree to such a "No-first INF missile deployment plan" by concluding an executive agreement.

In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, triggering a six-month withdrawal process that will conclude in full withdrawal on August 2. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin in July signed a decree suspending Russia's participation in the accord.

The INF Treaty requires the United States and Russia to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).