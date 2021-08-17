UrduPoint.com

NATO Showed No Interest In Russia-Proposed Afghanistan Interaction Algorithm - Grushko

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:50 AM

NATO Showed No Interest in Russia-Proposed Afghanistan Interaction Algorithm - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia earlier suggested to NATO creating an algorithm for interaction on Afghanistan in case of evacuation in crisis situations, but the alliance showed no interest, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"We suggested to NATO members creating an algorithm for interaction in rescue, assistance, evacuation in crisis situations. There was no interest, just as in proposals to establish dialogue and interaction between NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Afghan affairs," Grushko said.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Alliance

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

7 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

8 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

8 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

7 hours ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

7 hours ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.