NATO Showed No Interest in Russia-Proposed Afghanistan Interaction Algorithm - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia earlier suggested to NATO creating an algorithm for interaction on Afghanistan in case of evacuation in crisis situations, but the alliance showed no interest, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"We suggested to NATO members creating an algorithm for interaction in rescue, assistance, evacuation in crisis situations. There was no interest, just as in proposals to establish dialogue and interaction between NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Afghan affairs," Grushko said.