NATO Soldiers Became Victims Of Use Of Depleted Uranium Shells In Iraq, Yugoslavia- Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) NATO soldiers have become victims of the use of depleted uranium ammunition in Iraq and Yugoslavia, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The victims of the irresponsible policy of their own leadership were NATO servicemen who took part in military campaigns in Iraq and Yugoslavia," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to a 2016 report by the Chief Military Medical Inspector of Italy, it is reported that more than 4,000 servicemen of the national armed forces had malignant tumors of various types. These soldiers were deployed in the Balkans in 1994-1999 and in Iraq in 2003 in areas where the alliance forces used depleted uranium ammunition. At the same time, 330 people ” 8% of cases ” died as a result of the disease, Kirillov concluded.

More Stories From World

