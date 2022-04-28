NATO Spends $8Bln in Military Support of Ukraine, Set to Provide More - Stoltenberg

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) NATO allies have poured at least $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with the outlook to continue the support, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO allies have also stepped up their support to Ukraine and up to date NATO allies have pledged and provided at least 8 billion US Dollars in military support to Ukraine.

And we see the importance of further stepping up our support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference in Brussels with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

In a move intended to show unity in the European Union and NATO, Stoltenberg was invited for the first time to meet the members of the Conference of Presidents, one of the governing bodies of the European Parliament.

