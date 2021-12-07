UrduPoint.com

NATO Spy Jet Posed 'No Risk' When Forcing Aeroflot Plane To Change Flight Level - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

NATO Spy Jet Posed 'No Risk' When Forcing Aeroflot Plane to Change Flight Level - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A NATO spy plane posed no risk when it forced a civilian Russian aircraft to change its flight level over the Black Sea, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing on Monday.

"There was no such risk, there was no such unsafe or unprofessional interaction, certainly not by the United States military. It was a matter that was simply resolved by common sense and routine traffic control procedures," Kirby said. "They did not fly at the same altitude. And this happens thousands of time all over the world in all manner and different circumstances. So, our Russian friends were speaking a bit hyperbolically about an incident that actually didn't occur.

"

A plane flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow had to change its flight level because of a NATO reconnaissance aircraft that was crossing a civilian aviation route, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Saturday.

According to the agency, the NATO CL-600 plane on Friday morning descended from an altitude of 11,000 to 9,200 meters and crossed the civilian aviation route, not responding to the air traffic service. The same day, Russian airline Aeroflot said its flight SU501 en route from Israel to Russia was ordered to change its flight level during the Friday incident.

Related Topics

NATO World Israel Moscow Russia Pentagon Traffic Same United States All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

1 hour ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

42 minutes ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

48 minutes ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

48 minutes ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

48 minutes ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.