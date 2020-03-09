UrduPoint.com
NATO Staffer At Brussels Headquarters Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

NATO Staffer at Brussels Headquarters Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Spokesperson

A NATO employee working at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels has come down with the coronavirus disease after a trip to Italy, the bloc's spokesperson said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A NATO employee working at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels has come down with the coronavirus disease after a trip to Italy, the bloc's spokesperson said Monday.

"We can confirm that one NATO staff member working at NATO HQ in Brussels has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

The staffer developed fever-like symptoms at the end of last week after returning from a holiday in northern Italy and has been isolated at home.

The patient's immediate work colleagues have been informed. They have been working from home since last week per guidance from the World Health Organization.

