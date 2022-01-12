NATO stands united on pushing back against Russia's security proposals that are considered to be non-starters, including the one on limiting the alliance's open door policy, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) NATO stands united on pushing back against Russia's security proposals that are considered to be non-starters, including the one on limiting the alliance's open door policy, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"We stand firm on pushing back on security proposals that are simply non-starters, we will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut," Smith said during a telephone briefing previewing Wednesday's NATO- Russia security talks.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia needs firm legally-binding guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will never become members of NATO. Ryabkov emphasized that this issue is a matter of Russia's national security.