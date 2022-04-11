NATO Stands Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Seoul - Reports

The chairman of the NATO military committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, spoke in support of strengthening cooperation with South Korea during a meeting with the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The chairman of the NATO military committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, spoke in support of strengthening cooperation with South Korea during a meeting with the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the South Korean agency, Bauer noted the importance on NATO-South Korea partnership and voiced hope for further strengthening of cooperation through "sustained military exchange."

Bauer also welcomed Seoul's "proactive support for the efforts in Ukraine," while In-choul reiterated South Korea's adherence to bringing "swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

According to the Yonhap, the parties also expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear program, slamming it as a "grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to regional and world peace."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.