NATO Stands With Ukraine, Allies Provide Support to Kiev - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) NATO stands with Ukraine and the alliance provides significant support to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO stands with Ukraine. Allies continue to provide significant practical support so that Ukraine can better provide for its own security," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.