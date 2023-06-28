Open Menu

NATO States Plan To Ask Stoltenberg To Remain Secretary General For 1 More Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NATO States Plan to Ask Stoltenberg to Remain Secretary General for 1 More Year - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The NATO member states plan to ask Secretary General Stoltenberg to remain in office for another year, the VG newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Stoltenberg has not yet given official consent to extend his contract that expires on October 1. He has stated that he had no plans to continue working in this post and he was not going to seek an extension of the contract.

A formal decision to extend the contract for another year can be expected in the next few days, the newspaper said, adding that Stoltenberg is most likely to remain as NATO head until the summer of 2024.

NATO headquarters in Brussels is awaiting confirmation from Stoltenberg himself on the eve of the summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius, the VG said.

Stoltenberg was due to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of the alliance's member states extended his mandate until September 30, 2023. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, however, she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the position. Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Brussels Vilnius Same Wallace Alliance United Kingdom March April July September October Post From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

30 minutes ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

5 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

6 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World