NATO States To Announce Amplified Military Support For Kiev At July Summit - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) NATO member states will announce their intention to maintain and strengthen military support for Ukraine at the bloc's summit in Vilnius in July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"The most important thing that will happen at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July is that NATO allies will express strong support to Ukraine, not only words, but also deeds, because I'm absolutely certain that our NATO allies will make new announcements of significant military support to Ukraine and to promise to sustain and step that up," Stoltenberg said on air of US broadcaster PBS.

NATO intends to support Kiev for as long as it takes, he said, adding that Ukraine's NATO bid will be addressed at the summit. However, it is too early to expect a positive decision on this issue, Stoltenberg noted.

"Then, on the issue of membership, yes, there are consultations going on among allies, and we have not concluded them. It's to early to preempt the concrete outcome, but allies agree on a lot .

.. We also agree that Ukraine will become a member of this alliance," Stoltenberg said.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

In September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would apply for accelerated NATO membership. Stoltenberg reiterated the bloc's unchanged position on each country's right to choose its own path and its "open door" policy, but noted that the alliance would focus its efforts on helping Ukraine defend itself. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was closely monitoring the situation, recalling that Kiev's alignment with the alliance was one of the reasons for launching Russia's military operation.

NATO leaders will gather for a summit in Vilnius from July 11-12.

