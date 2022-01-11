UrduPoint.com

NATO States With Economic Ties to Russia More Geared to Diplomacy in Ukraine Crisis - Poll

Western nations with stronger economic ties to Russia are more likely to seek a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, according to a Morning Consult poll out on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Western nations with stronger economic ties to Russia are more likely to seek a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, according to a Morning Consult poll out on Tuesday.

"As US and Russian officials meet in Europe this week for high-stakes talks, Morning Consult polling shows adults who reside in countries that would be impacted the most by proposed economic sanctions against Moscow are the most likely to support a diplomatic approach to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and more likely to think negotiations can deter Russia from invading Ukraine," the pollster said.

When asked what stance they would prefer to see the United States take with regard to the Ukraine conflict, 51% of adults in Germany replied that they would like to see "diplomatic negotiations with Russia." Only 11% spoke in favor of "imposing sanctions on Russia" and 15% that the US should offer military support to Ukraine.

Forty-nine percent of the French and 42% of British would similarly prefer to seek diplomatic talks with Moscow.

Tensions between Russia and the West have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

Against the backdrop of tensions, Russia and the United States held a strategic stability dialogue meeting in Geneva on Monday, which will be followed by a Russia-NATO Council session and OSCE meetings later this week. Russia's proposed security guarantees, which include NATO's non-expansion eastward, are expected to take center stage in the marathon talks.

