NATO Steel Brawler Military Drills to Begin in Latvia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The six-day Canadian-led multinational NATO military exercise Steel Brawler is scheduled to begin in Latvia at the Mza Mackevici training ground in the southeastern Daugavpils municipality on Monday.

Some 600 troops and 100 military vehicles are expected to be deployed in the area, which is close to the Latvian borders with Lithuania and Belarus.

The exercise is aimed at improving cooperation within the multinational alliance force in a scenario where they need to protect Europe's eastern border.

Steel Brawler is part of a broader Defender Europe 2020 exercise which ended up being significantly reduced in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drills are scheduled to run through April 18.