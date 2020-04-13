UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Steel Brawler Military Drills To Begin In Latvia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

NATO Steel Brawler Military Drills to Begin in Latvia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The six-day Canadian-led multinational NATO military exercise Steel Brawler is scheduled to begin in Latvia at the Mza Mackevici training ground in the southeastern Daugavpils municipality on Monday.

Some 600 troops and 100 military vehicles are expected to be deployed in the area, which is close to the Latvian borders with Lithuania and Belarus.

The exercise is aimed at improving cooperation within the multinational alliance force in a scenario where they need to protect Europe's eastern border.

Steel Brawler is part of a broader Defender Europe 2020 exercise which ended up being significantly reduced in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drills are scheduled to run through April 18.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Vehicles Daugavpils Alliance Belarus Lithuania Latvia April Border 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

8 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.