NATO Still Imposes War on Kiev, Prefers to Fight to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) NATO is still imposing war and prefers to fight to the last Ukrainian, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The alliance still prefers to fight to the last Ukrainian and the alliance is still pumping Ukraine with its weapons. Thus, naturally, prolonging the war, thereby complicating the situation for the Ukrainian regime," Peskov told a briefing.