NATO Strengthens Anti-Russian Course That Leads To Escalation Of Conflict - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NATO Strengthens Anti-Russian Course That Leads to Escalation of Conflict - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO is strengthening the anti-Russian course, which leads to an escalation of the conflict, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"At the same time, NATO is stepping up its anti-Russian course, which is leading to an escalation of the conflict," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.

The US and allies are increasing military assistance to Ukraine and ready to supply over 200 tanks and over 400 modern armored fighting vehicles, the minister added.

