NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank by Placing 40,000 Troops Under Its Command - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO has strengthened its Eastern flank with additional 40,000 troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"On Wednesday Allies will take decisions to further strengthen our deterrence and defense, we have already done a lot placing 40,000 troops under NATO command on the eastern part of the Alliance backed by major air and naval power and doubling the number of battle groups from 4 to 8," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels.